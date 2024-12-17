Man arrested for forcibly detaining polio worker in flat

KARACHI: A man was arrested from Nazimabad No. 3, Karachi, for allegedly confining a polio worker in his flat, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the conflict began when a polio worker entered the building to administer vaccines. The resident, identified as a mobile market trader, and his family refused to comply with the vaccination efforts and allegedly forcibly confined the polio worker to a room within the flat.

The situation escalated when the assistant commissioner arrived at the scene with heavy police presence after the team’s complaint.

The resident’s family argued that their child was unwell and they would administer the vaccine themselves.

The police intervened, breaking down the door to rescue the worker. Subsequently, the resident was taken into custody and a case has been registered against him. Authorities plan to proceed with arrests based on the charges.

Earlier, a policeman was killed and a polio worker was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’ Karak area.

According to details, the policeman was guarding a team conducting anti-polio drive in the Banda Dawood Shah area of Karak.

Law enforcement authorities have reported that extra police force have been dispatched to the location, following the assailants’ escape.

In a similar incident took place Monday morning when a policeman, guarding the anti-polio drive team, sustained bullet wounds during a shooting incident in Bannu district.

According to details, the policeman was deployed to ensure the security of the anti-polio team during the drive against the crippling disease within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station.

The injured personnel was identified as Hayat Ullah. Authorities have stated that the incident appears to be motivated by personal enmity.

Similary, a policeman, guarding the anti-polio drive team, sustained bullet wounds during a shooting incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’s Bannu.