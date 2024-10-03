web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Karachi: Over 100 citizens killed for resisting robbery in first 9 months of 2024

By Web Desk
KARACHI: A staggering surge in street crime has brought Karachi to its knees, with nearly 100 fatalities resulting from snatching incidents alone during the first 9 months of ongoing year.

The Citizen Police Liaison Committee has released alarming statistics for the first nine months of the year.

During the month, 15,000 mobile phone thefts have reported, while motorcycle theft incidents soared to 35,000.

Additionally, approximately 1,200 vehicles have been stolen or snatched from residents.

Yesterday, a man was shot by robbers after he refused to hand over his motorbike to them in the city’s Sarjani Sector 36 area.

According to the police, the man — Faisal — resisted the street criminals when they robbed him and his brother in the area before opening fire at the former.

Faisal was severely injured after being shot and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds

