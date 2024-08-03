Monsoon rain: Saeed Ghani directs officials to remain alert

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Saeed Ghani has directed the officials to remain alert to meet with any rain-related contingency even if Hyderabad has so far received moderate to low rain.

Chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building here Saturday, the minister said that heavy downpour could cause problems to the citizens and to prevent such occurrences the officials should remain alert. He said that the meeting had been called to review arrangements made to deal with the rainfall.

The minister was briefed that there were 118 drainage disposal stations among which only some had the power supply backup from the generators while a large number of the stations were dependent solely on electric supply by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). He was told that 641 staff were posted at those stations while 243 movable pumps were also available.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro pointed out that electricity issues were always witnessed during rains.He suggested that the sensitive pumping stations should be equipped with express electricity feeders.Shoro said during the downpour the discharge in the 3 canals of Hyderabad would be reduced.

According to him, after electricity, the biggest challenge for the local authorities with regard to the drainage is the unplanned settlements which are scattered in all parts of the city. He said that those settlements lacked a proper drainage system as well as storm water drainage. “There are other issues as well pertaining to HESCO and Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) which increase the complications,” he underlined.

Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon apprised that up to 100 millimeter of rain could easily be drained out in Hyderabad. He told that there were 29 sensitive points in Hyderabad with regard to drainage. According to him, pumping machinery for those points had been hired on rent.

Additional Secretary Local Government Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and other officials also attended the meeting.