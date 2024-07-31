KE acts against illegal connections in New Karachi

K-Electric (KE) has removed more than 130 kunda-based illegal connections along with 189 kg kunda wires in New Karachi’s areas of Zarina Colony, Rasheedabad, and Sector 2.

Such drives are being conducted by KE teams on a regular basis to reduce the loss of electricity due to theft and create a safer community for residents by removing hazards.

KE continues to act against electricity theft and supports customers in acquiring metered connections. Reducing theft of electricity and regular, timely payment of bills are imperative for the provision of uninterrupted electricity. The company extends its fullest support to customers, area representatives and elected officials who share a vision to promote a culture of safety and discouraging electricity theft.

About K-Electric

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005 KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity within a 6500 square kilometers territory including Karachi and its adjoining areas.

The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the PSX owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a minority shareholder (24.36%) in the company.