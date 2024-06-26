web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

KE asks Sindh govt to pay ‘outstanding dues’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) demanded from the Sindh government pay its ‘outstanding dues’ of Rs 10.50 billion immediately, ARY News reported.

In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), KE spokesperson Imran Rana said that power utility is facing severe issues in providing uninterrupted power supply due to non-payment of dues by the Sindh government.

The spokesperson urged the Sindh government to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 10.50 billion immediately.

Notably, the K-E is carrying out shedding of up to 16 hours a day even during the ongoing intense heatwave in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan.

Read More: K-Electric warns of power cut to Sindh govt over unpaid dues

Earlier, the KE issued a stern warning to cut off electricity to the departments of the Sindh government over remaining dues amounting to billions of rupees.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the Government of Sindh and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) have not made any payments to K-Electric since January

The non-payment of dues has led to a financial crisis for K-Electric, causing significant difficulties in network maintenance.

In response to these unpaid dues, KE issued letters to key officials, including the Sindh Secretary of Finance and the Mayor of Karachi, urging immediate payment of the outstanding electricity bills.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.