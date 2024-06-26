KE asks Sindh govt to pay ‘outstanding dues’

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) demanded from the Sindh government pay its ‘outstanding dues’ of Rs 10.50 billion immediately, ARY News reported.

In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), KE spokesperson Imran Rana said that power utility is facing severe issues in providing uninterrupted power supply due to non-payment of dues by the Sindh government.

The spokesperson urged the Sindh government to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 10.50 billion immediately.

Notably, the K-E is carrying out shedding of up to 16 hours a day even during the ongoing intense heatwave in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan.

حکومت سندھ کی جانب تقریبآ 10.50 ارب روپے کے واجبات ہیں، ترجمان کے-الیکٹرک حکومت سندھ کی جانب سے عدم ادائیگیوں کے باعث بجلی کی بلاتعطل فراہمی میں شدید مسائل درپیش ہیں، ترجمان کے-الیکٹرک واجبات کی فوری ادائیگی کی اپیل کرتے ہیں، ترجمان کے-الیکٹرک — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) June 25, 2024

Read More: K-Electric warns of power cut to Sindh govt over unpaid dues

Earlier, the KE issued a stern warning to cut off electricity to the departments of the Sindh government over remaining dues amounting to billions of rupees.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the Government of Sindh and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) have not made any payments to K-Electric since January

The non-payment of dues has led to a financial crisis for K-Electric, causing significant difficulties in network maintenance.

In response to these unpaid dues, KE issued letters to key officials, including the Sindh Secretary of Finance and the Mayor of Karachi, urging immediate payment of the outstanding electricity bills.