‘Khudsar’ actor Yashmeera Jan is getting married

Rising starlet Yashmeera Jan, daughter of veteran actors Shabbir Jan and Fareeda Shabbir, is soon tying the knot.

Young actor Yashmeera Jan, who is currently winning hearts with her performance as Rida, in the drama serial ‘Khudsar’, is soon getting married, and the wedding festivities are in full swing.

The celebrity parents kickstarted the celebrations with a star-studded, albeit intimate dholki event for their daughter, at what looks like their home, and the pictures and videos from the affair are all over social media.

Thousands of social users including the showbiz fraternity liked the viral pictures across the platforms and sent their heartfelt wishes for the bride-to-be and her parents.

Notably, Yashmeera, 21, is the eldest daughter of veteran actors, Shabbir Jan and his wife Fareeda Shabbir. She made her acting debut a couple of years ago.

Currently, she is being seen in the drama serial ‘Khudsar’, headlined by Zubab Rana, Sehar Afzal, Humayoun Ashraf and Rizwan Ali Jaffri. The additional cast of the play also features Arslan Khan, Aneesha Aly, Rahat Ghani, Zara Ahmed, Imran Aslam and Salman Faisal among others.

Syed Faisal and Syed Ali Bukhari directorial, written by Asma Sayani, ‘Khudsar’ airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

