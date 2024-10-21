Kiara Advani gets trolled by Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati in old video – WATCH

Fans of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani were left stunned after an old video resurfaced showing South stars Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati trolling her.

The viral video was from the actress’s appearance on Rana Daggubati’s talk show in 2019 while she was promoting her Telugu action film “Vinaya Vidheya Rama” alongside Ram Charan.

The video shows Rana Daggubati asking Kiara Advani if she knew the states and languages of South India as her co-star pushed her to name them.

The viral video shows the Bollywood actress exclaiming, “You always do this.”

While Kiara Advani confidently named Telangana Karnataka states, she faced difficulty pronouncing Andhra Pradesh and also found it difficult to remember Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

When asked which state is the language Malayalam from, the actress was dumbstruck and could not answer the question.

The viral video has since triggered a debate ranging from Bollywood actresses having a low IQ to bullying for not knowing everything.

Several social media users called Kiara Advani “dumb” and not having basic general knowledge about her country.

However, others criticised Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati for their bullying behaviour while wondering if the two men had known the same about North India.

It is to be noted that Kiara Advani marked her Telugu debut in 2018, with Mahesh Babu’s film “Bharat Ane Nenu.”

She later appeared in ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ alongside Ram Charan in 2019 and is set to make a comeback with “Game Changer” which will reunite her with Charan.