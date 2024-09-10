KL Rahul picks Babar Azam in his top five batters lineup

Indian batter KL Rahul has picked Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam in his top-five batters list ahead of Australia’s Travis Head.

In a recent cricket challenge, Indian batter KL Rahul was asked to rank his top 5 preferred batsmen and bowlers from a list of international cricketers.

He opted his teammates Virat Kohi, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav as first, second and third.

For the fourth spot, he surprisingly opted Babar ahead of Travis Head, who ended up in the fifth spot.

Rahul’s batting rankings were as follows: Virat Kohli (1st), Rohit Sharma (2nd), Suryakumar Yadav (3rd), Babar Azam (4th), and Travis Head (5th).

In the bowling challenge, Rahul’s rankings were: Steyn (1st), James Anderson (2nd), Jasprit Bumrah (3rd), Rashid Khan (4th), and Naseem Shah (5th).