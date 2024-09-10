web analytics
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
KL Rahul picks Babar Azam in his top five batters lineup

Web Desk
Web Desk
Indian batter KL Rahul has picked Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam in his top-five batters list ahead of  Australia’s Travis Head.

In a recent cricket challenge, Indian batter KL Rahul was asked to rank his top 5 preferred batsmen and bowlers from a list of international cricketers.

He opted his teammates Virat Kohi, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav as first, second and third.

For the fourth spot, he surprisingly opted Babar ahead of Travis Head, who ended up in the fifth spot.

Rahul’s batting rankings were as follows: Virat Kohli (1st), Rohit Sharma (2nd), Suryakumar Yadav (3rd), Babar Azam (4th), and Travis Head (5th).

In the bowling challenge, Rahul’s rankings were: Steyn (1st), James Anderson (2nd), Jasprit Bumrah (3rd), Rashid Khan (4th), and Naseem Shah (5th).

