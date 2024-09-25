KP reports 81 dengue cases in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department on Wednesday reported 81 confirmed dengue cases in 24 hours in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the total cases reported in the ongoing year 2024 has reached 478, with Peshawar on top at 153 cases, followed by Abbottabad 81, Nowshehra 46 and Hangu 40.

On September 23, KP Health department shared the active number of dengue cases across the province.

According to a report released by KP Health Department, the number of active dengue cases stands 137 across the province.

The report said the province reported 356 cases in 2024 so far, out of which 219 people regained their health and were to their homes, while 91 people are still hospitalised in the province.

Peshawar remained top with 106 dengue cases, while Abbottabad second with 62, Nowshera, 36, Hangu, 28, Banu, 15 and Swabi reported 17 dengue cases in 2024 so far.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.