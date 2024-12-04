PSX closes up as KSE-100 adds 545 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has maintained its bullish trend as the benchmark KSE-100 index closed on a positive note on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

KSE-100 index gained 545.26 points, or 0.52 percent to settle at 105,104.34 points at the closing of the stock market as against the previous day’s closing of 104,559.07 points.

A total of 1.74 billion shares were traded during the day at the PSX, compared with 1.76 billion shares during the previous trading session.

The price of shares stood at Rs50.42 billion as against Rs56.62 billion on the previous trading day at the stock market.

WorldCall Telecom remained the top trading company with 257.53 million shares exchanged at Rs1.61 per share, followed by Cnergyico PK with 213.2 million shares at Rs6.85 per share. Pak Int.Bulk remained the third with 89.65 million shares at Rs8.57 per share.

As many as 467 companies were active at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, out of which, 258 witnessed an increase, 180 declined, while the share price of 29 stocks remained unchanged.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited was the top gainer, having increased by Rs334.89 to close at Rs20,200, followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited which witnessed a gain of Rs53.32 to reach Rs2748.57 at the closing of the stock market.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a decline of Rs87.62 per share, closing at Rs1,112.38, followed by Service Industries Limited with Rs51.40 decline to close at Rs 1,430.37.

It is pertinent to mention that the core inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated further to 4.9 percent during November 2024 as compared to 7.2 percent in October 2024 said Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).