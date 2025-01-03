PSX closes up as KSE-100 adds 467 points

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a positive note on Friday, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 added 467.33 points, or 0.40 percent to settle at 117,586.98 points at the closing of the stock market, compared with the previous closing of 117,119.66 points.

Analysts at Topline Securities said that “KSE 100 Index opened on a negative note largely led by pressure in cement sector as index declined to make an intraday low of -1,540 points. However, in second half of trading session investors came in with access available liquidity to buy the dip as index recovered to close at 117,587 level (up by 0.4%)”.

“Top positive contribution to the index came from fertilizer sector as EFERT, FFC, DAWH and ENGRO cumulatively contributed 911 points to the index. This interest in fertilizer sector was on account of expectation of increase in dispatch number by 53% MoM for the month of December 2024”, they stated.

A total of 935.8 million shares were traded during the day at the PSX, from the previous day’s turnover of 1.03 billion.

The price of shares stood at Rs39.62 billion as against Rs46.57 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 456 scrips were active in the stock market, out of which, 167 recorded gains and 246 sustained losses while the share price of 46 companies remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom remained the top-trading company with 73.2 million shares at Rs1.70 per share, followed by Cnergyico PK with 57.32 million shares at Rs7.55 per share.

Fauji Cement was the third with 54.37 million shares to settle at Rs34.83 per share at the closing of the PSX.

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited was the top gainer with an increase of Rs62.97 per share price to close at Rs692.63 followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs45.94 rise in its per share price to Rs665.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited recorded a decrease of Rs227.69 per share closing at Rs20,992.31 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs45.46 decline to close at Rs581.54.