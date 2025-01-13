Rumour has it: Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed to tie the knot in February

Social media buzz suggests that A-list film and TV actors, Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan are set to tie the knot in February. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here With the wedding season in Pakistan not yet over, rumour mills are already buzzing with yet another celebrity marriage, this time of the leading actors and best friends of more than nine years, Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan.

It all started earlier this month with Rasheed sharing glimpses of celebrity dance practices with his squad and captioned, “Warming up.” Later, he continued to treat his Instagram followers with more peeks into the fun nights but teased that it’s his ‘Yaar ki shaadi’.

However, it has now been exclusively confirmed by a local media outlet that Rasheed and Khan will tie the knot on February 22, in a Karachi ceremony.

Neither Khan nor Rasheed has yet confirmed or denied the wedding reports.

It is worth noting here that the celebrities have been frequently linked up to each other in the past, however, the media reports last October suggested that the ‘Ishqiya’ actor has already been engaged to the ‘Noor Jahan’ star and that the two will tie the knot soon.

In an interview soon after, he confirmed his relationship status saying he is ‘not single’ and will marry the love of his life soon. Gushing about the mystery woman, he said, “I can’t imagine my life without her. I think it’s about time [to get married]. I can feel it in my bones that I should get married now.”

On the work front, Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan shared the screen space in the Eid-al-Adha blockbuster ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ (2022), co-starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.