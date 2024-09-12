Kuwait, Egypt ink Mou to increase passengers, operational capacity

Kuwait and Egypt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase passengers and operational capacity between both the Islamic states.

Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) head, Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah while talking to KUNA vowed that the document would boost passenger capacity between Kuwait and Egypt.

The technical aspect of such increase is included in the signed MoU, he added, noting that discussions on the matter occurred between the DGCA and the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA).

Sheikh Humoud Mubarak said that the deal would reflective positively on both countries, hoping that more deals would be signed further in the future.

Read more: Kuwait introduces temporary residence service through Sahel App

The DGCA’s delegation visit to Cairo coincided with the meeting of the High Egyptian-Kuwaiti committee scheduled for tomorrow with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya chairing the meeting alongside Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdulatty.

Kuwait, a small country in the Arabian Peninsula, is renowned for its wealth and modernity. Its economy is heavily reliant on its vast oil reserves, which generate significant revenue for the government.

Kuwait has invested heavily in infrastructure and social services, providing its citizens with a high standard of living. The country’s oil industry also attracts a large number of expatriates from around the world, who contribute to various sectors such as construction, finance, and healthcare.