Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol detained in US

Indian gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a suspect in the firing incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s residence, has reportedly been detained by US officials.

Indian media outlets reported that the US Immigration Department detained Anmol, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in California over forging travel documents to enter the US.

According to reports, officials from the FBI office in New Delhi met Indian security officials and discussed the possibility of his deportation.

“Anmol fled to the US on May 15, 2022, after making a fake passport in the name of one Bhanu. But he was exposed after the US Immigration Department found that one of the reference letters of a company, attached with his travel documents, was forged,” The Indian Express reported, citing a source.

After discussing the cases against Anmol Bishnoi, the FBI officials told their Indian counterparts that matters regarding his deportation would be clear once the outcome of his application for asylum was known, the publication quoted the source as saying.

It is worth noting here that Lawrence Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Bollywood actor Salman Khan for reportedly killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

The gang gained attention after they took responsibility for the killing of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala and for a firing incident outside Salman Khan’s home on April 14.

Hours after the firing incident outside the Bollywood actor’s residence, Anmol Bishnoi reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, reading, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home.”

Additionally, Anmol Bishnoi is also one of the suspects in the killing of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique last month.