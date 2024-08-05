LHC Bar files petition in SC against power generation policy 1994

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court Bar on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the power generation policy of 1994.

The petitioner pleaded to the court to declare the power generation policy of 1994 as unconstitutional.

President LHC Bar Asad Manzoor Butt has filed petition against 1994 power generation policy, in which the government, ministry of water and power, energy ministry etc have been made respondents.

“One-sided agreements with the independent power producers (IPPs) lacking transparency and have been illegal and unislamic,” according to the plea.

The petitioner has requested to apex court to summon all details of the IPPs including the ownership. “The court should also demand the details of the IPPs not generating electricity”, the plea read.

Petitioner said that expensive electricity has been violation of the Article 18 and a burden over general public.

Petition said that the court decisions have set the principle of monitoring policy matters over violation of the fundamental rights of people.