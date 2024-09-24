LHC clears Pervaiz Elahi, family from no-fly list

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s name was removed from the Passport Control List (PCL) on orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of LHC heard the contempt petitions of Parvez Elahi and others.

The court ordered the removal of Parvez Elahi’s name from the PCL and others from the Exit Control List (ECL). The names of Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi have also been removed from the ECL.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petitions in the light of the report of the public advocate.

Earlier, on August 29, PTI President Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi moved Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

The plea was filed by Abuzar Salman Niazi on behalf of Elahi family and urged the court to remove Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zara Elahi’s name from PCL.

The plea stated that former CM Punjab is intending to travel abroad to perform Umrah with his family and requested to remove the family members’ name from PCL.

On May 21, PTI’s President emerged from a yearlong legal battle, securing his release from prison without the usual press conference.

After his release, in a statement, Elahi expressed his gratitude to supporters for their unwavering support during his recent struggles. “I am thankful to Allah for giving me the courage to remain steadfast. I am also grateful to the judges who stood by the truth and supported me.”