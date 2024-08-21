web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
- Advertisement -

LHC restrains authorities from arresting PTI workers, leaders

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday restrained authorities from harassing or arresting PTI workers and leaders participating in the party’s Islamabad rally, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Shaukat Ahmed heard the petition filed by the President of the Insaf Lawyers Forum, Punjab.

The court directed the administration and police not to stop or detain anyone without a valid reason.

During the hearing, the court asked the PTI counsel how the petition was maintainable, if there are any cases against the petitioners, the police are bound to make arrests.

Furthermore, the LHC dismissed the petition and issued directions to ensure that authorities do not harass or detain PTI workers and leaders participating in the Islamabad rally.

READ: PTI announces public gatherings in three major cities

Earlier, the district administration has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold power show in Islamabad on August 22.

The state counsel informed Islamabad High Court regarding the permission for a pubic gathering in the federal capital.

The development came after a contempt plea was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the suspension of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad power show.

The plea was filed by the Coordinator of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aein Khanzaada Hussain against the suspension of the NOC for Tarnol Jalsa.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.