LHC restrains authorities from arresting PTI workers, leaders

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday restrained authorities from harassing or arresting PTI workers and leaders participating in the party’s Islamabad rally, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Shaukat Ahmed heard the petition filed by the President of the Insaf Lawyers Forum, Punjab.

The court directed the administration and police not to stop or detain anyone without a valid reason.

During the hearing, the court asked the PTI counsel how the petition was maintainable, if there are any cases against the petitioners, the police are bound to make arrests.

Furthermore, the LHC dismissed the petition and issued directions to ensure that authorities do not harass or detain PTI workers and leaders participating in the Islamabad rally.

READ: PTI announces public gatherings in three major cities

Earlier, the district administration has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold power show in Islamabad on August 22.

The state counsel informed Islamabad High Court regarding the permission for a pubic gathering in the federal capital.

The development came after a contempt plea was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the suspension of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad power show.

The plea was filed by the Coordinator of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aein Khanzaada Hussain against the suspension of the NOC for Tarnol Jalsa.