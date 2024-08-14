PTI announces public gatherings in three major cities

BUNER: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced that it will hold public gatherings in three major cities, ARY News reported

Addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony at the DC Office Buner, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party will be holding public gatherings in three major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

He said that the PTI will hold rallies in the three major cities after their power show in Swabi.

Barrister Gohar said that the PTI will continue to struggle for the release of its founder Imran Khan on all fronts. “We will strive for Imran Khan’s release in courts as well as public gatherings,” the PTI Chairman added.

Barrister Gohar said that the country’s protection, progress, and prosperity require collective efforts. “We will make any sacrifice for peace and security of Pakistan,” Barrister Gohar said.

The PTI chairman also paid tribute to the martyrs by laying flowers at the Police Lines Dera memorial and distributed sweets among prisoners at the District Jail.

Earlier, the district administration has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold power show in Islamabad on August 22.

The state counsel informed Islamabad High Court regarding the permission for a pubic gathering in the federal capital.

The development came after a contempt plea was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the suspension of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad power show.

The plea was filed by the Coordinator of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aein Khanzaada Hussain against the suspension of the NOC for Tarnol Jalsa.