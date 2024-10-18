Liam Payne death: One Direction stars remember bandmate in moving tributes

Former pop rock band, originally consisting of Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, mourned the untimely demise of their member, who passed away after the fatal balcony fall, while the singers also paid individual tributes to Payne.

All four vocalists of the boy band, which originated from the hugely popular talent show ‘The X Factor’, issued a joint on the official Instagram page of ‘One Direction’, which had been inactive since July 2020.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” read their statement.

The surviving quartet of the five-member boy band added, “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.” “We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry,” concluded the singers.

Moreover, his bandmates, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson also turned to their individual Instagram handles with throwback pictures of Payne and moving tributes for the late singer.

“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing,” Harry Styles wrote. “His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” Styles penned. “The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life.”

“I will miss him always, my lovely friend,” he added.

Louis Tomlinson on the other hand posted an old picture of them together and penned, “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to every day, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye,” he added and promised Payne to be the uncle to his son Bear, and ‘tell him stories of how amazing his dad was’.

Notably, Payne had a son named Bear, with his former partner, British singer and TV personality, Cheryl.

Zayn Malik also posted a seemingly teenage picture of the two. In the statement along, he noted, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”

“I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life,” he added. “I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.”

“There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated,” concluded Malik.

Notably, Liam Payne, 31, fell from his third-floor room’s balcony of Casa Sur Hotel, located in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday. The former boy band member suffered ‘extremely serious injuries’ and died on the spot.

Apart from his band members, the tragic death of Payne has sent shockwaves across the music industry.