License fee update for marriage halls registration

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) grants the marriage hall license following a comprehensive evaluation of all factors concerning food quality and others.

The PFA has developed a comprehensive set of guidelines, procedures, and enforcement mechanisms to guarantee that food establishments, such as marriage halls, comply with the highest standards of food safety and quality.

One of the critical requirements set by the PFA is the mandatory licensing of marriage halls. Any individual or organization operating a marriage hall in Punjab must obtain a license from the PFA by paying a designated fee.

The authority issues this license only after thoroughly reviewing all aspects of food quality, standards, and processes within the facility.

Also read: New tax imposed on marriage halls

How to determine the PFA License Fee Online?

Applicants can calculate the marriage hall license fee by entering relevant business information into the online form.

The following details are required:

  • Business Category
  • Investment/Stock Position
  • Average Daily Sales
  • Rent
  • Number of Employees
  • Location
  • Utility Bills

Marriage Hall License Fee Information

We have compiled the fee structure for marriage halls with an investment of up to Rs3,000,000 and a seating capacity exceeding 75 individuals.

Upon entering the preliminary details into the online form, the calculated marriage hall license fee is displayed as Rs50,000.

