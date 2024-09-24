Linkin Park debut new song following Emily Armstrong backlash

American rock band Linkin Park has dropped a new single titled “Heavy Is the Crown” amid the backlash over recruiting singer Emily Armstrong.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Revealed earlier this month, the band has also announced new concert dates for Dallas, Paris and Brazil.

The song from their upcoming album “From Zero” is the 2024 League of Legends World Championship Anthem.

This also makes Linkin Park’s first collaboration with Riot Games following the release of the first single from the album, “The Emptiness Machine.”

The group now consists of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain.

Linkin Park received widespread backlash following the recruitment of Emily Armstrong.

The singer, who co-founded the rock band Dead Sara, made her Linkin Park debut in a live performance on September 5 alongside new drummer Colin Brittain.

Reacting to the backlash, Shinoda expressed his understanding of the public shock and outrage while urging for respectful discussion.

Later, the new lead singer also addressed the criticism she faced over her previous ties to the Church of Scientology and support to convicted rapist and actor Danny Masterson.

In an Instagram story post, Emily Armstrong responded to the severe criticism, that emerged soon after she was introduced as the newest member of Linkin Park, as the band announced the comeback, seven years after the death of Chester Bennington.

“Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back,” she began to address.

Armstrong continued, “Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have.”