Major update for Pakistani citizens holding prize bonds from Rs 7,500 till Rs 40,000

KARACHI: In an important announcement, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the redemption deadline for the citizens holding prize bonds worth Rs 40,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 7,500.

According to the Banking Services Corporation, the new deadline for redeeming these bonds is December 31, 2024, extended from the previous cutoff of June 30, 2024.

The central bank also informed that bonds worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 can be converted into premium prize bonds or exchanged for special savings certificates or defense savings certificates.

Commercial banks have been instructed to process applications for cashing or exchanging the bonds until the new deadline.