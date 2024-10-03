web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 3, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Major update for Pakistani citizens holding prize bonds from Rs 7,500 till Rs 40,000

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In an important announcement, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the redemption deadline for the citizens holding prize bonds worth Rs 40,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 7,500.

According to the Banking Services Corporation, the new deadline for redeeming these bonds is December 31, 2024, extended from the previous cutoff of June 30, 2024.

The central bank also informed that bonds worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 can be converted into premium prize bonds or exchanged for special savings certificates or defense savings certificates.

Commercial banks have been instructed to process applications for cashing or exchanging the bonds until the new deadline.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.