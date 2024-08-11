Man kills sister for failing school exam in Okara

OKARA: In a horrific incident, a man killed his sister in the Atari Road area of Hujrah Shah Muqeem for failing the school exam, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Atari road area where a brother shot his sister for failing her ninth-grade exam.

The police officials stated that the suspect fled the scene, and raids are being conducted to arrest him. A case has also been registered against the suspect on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

In a separate incident in Kabirwala, Punjab, a stepson murdered his two stepbrothers following a matrimonial dispute.

According to police reports, the victims were identified as Qaiser Abbas and Nasir Abbas.

The suspect, Muneer Ahmed, allegedly killed one brother by shooting him and the other by stabbing him with a knife.

Eyewitnesses recounted that Muneer Ahmed chased his second stepbrother through the streets before attacking him with the knife.

The police arrived at the scene promptly and arrested the suspect.

In a similar incident, a man killed his two brothers-in-law in Hanjarwal locality of Lahore over ‘personal dispute’.

As per reports, a man namely Fahad contracted a free-will marriage with a sister of the deceased brothers but their family brought his wife back to her home.

Disgruntled with the act, Fahad along with his accomplices brutally shot dead his two brothers-in-law Muzammil and Mudassir when they were working at a milk’s shop.