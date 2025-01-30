MAP Elects New Executive Council & Office Bearers

The Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP) has announced its newly elected office bearers and Council members. Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & Chairman, Nutshell Group, has been re-elected as President, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the role.

Azfar is joined by Umar Ahsan Khan, CEO, Dawlance (Pvt) Limited, as Vice President. Erum Shakir Rahim, Vice President & General Manager, GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan, has been appointed as Honorary Secretary, while Khawaja Shahzain Munir, Executive Director, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd, will serve as Honorary Treasurer.

The newly elected Council comprises accomplished professionals from various industries, further strengthening MAP’s position as a premier platform for marketing leadership. The Council members include Saira Awan Malik, President, TCS (Private) Ltd; Ali Akhai, Chairman, Martin Dow Limited; Sami Wahid, Managing Director, Mondelez Pakistan Limited; Talib Syed Karim, President, Institute of Business Management; Amna Khatib Paracha, Managing Director, Mindshare Pakistan; Syed Imran Ahmad, Director, Pace (Pvt) Limited; Jahangir A. Rasheed, Director, Dalda Foods; Jamil Ahmed Mughal, COO, McDonald’s Pakistan; Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution & MarComms Officer, K-Electric Ltd; Imran Haleem Shaikh, Deputy CEO, Bank Islami Pakistan Limited; and Raeda Latif, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Azfar’s re-election comes at a pivotal time when the marketing landscape is evolving rapidly. With a focus on fostering strategic partnerships, hosting high-impact events, and championing the latest trends in marketing and communications, MAP, under Azfar’s leadership, is set to play a vital role in shaping the industry’s future in Pakistan.

Speaking on his re-election, Azfar stated, “The marketing industry is at a transformative juncture where innovation, adaptability, and collaboration will define success. I am honored to lead MAP once again and look forward to working with this exceptional team. With a power-packed Council comprising some of the most accomplished and forward-thinking leaders across industries, MAP is well-positioned to drive meaningful change, foster strategic partnerships, and set new benchmarks for marketing excellence in Pakistan.”