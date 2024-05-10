Margalla Patrol Unit launched to protect citizens on trails

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurated the Margalla Trails Patrol Unit, a new security system started in just seven days.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad, Ali Nasir Rizvi gave a briefing about the Margalla Patrol Unit and introduced the patrolling unit to the minister.

The minister inspected the motorcycle and cavalry unit and also met the police officers of the Margalla Trails Patrol Unit and advised them to perform their duties diligently.

A force of 60 police officers will patrol the Margalla trails, the unit has been formed to protect people on Margalla trails, the minister was briefed.

This unit consists of foot petrol, motorcycle petrol and Horseman consists of gasoline and the purpose of setting u the Margalla Trails Unit is to provide a safe environment to the citizens visiting the trails.

The Foot Patrol consists of 10 police officers who will patrol the trails on foot in full protective kit, the motorcycle unit consists of 06 motorcycles and 16 officers, while Horsemen will patrol the trails on eight horses.

If a citizen loses his way or there is an emergency, these officers will reach for immediate help, said Naqvi. He directed the officials to take immediate steps to solve the problem of mobile signal in the Margalla Trails area.

He also directed the concerned officials to review the location for the installation of the mobile towers.