Qaiser accuses Maryam, Khawaja Asif of sabotaging PTI-govt talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has accused Khawaja Asif and Maryam Nawaz of attempting to derail the ongoing negotiations, expressing concerns about the government’s handling of the situation.

In his response to statements made by Khawaja Asif and Maryam Nawaz, the former Speaker of the National Assembly said that conflicting claims regarding the negotiations are emerging from the government.

He added that both Khawaja Asif and Maryam Nawaz appear to be working to sabotage the talks. Qaiser emphasised that PTI had made efforts to move forward for the sake of Pakistan, despite the challenges.

He expressed regret over the remarks made by Maryam Nawaz and Khawaja Asif, stating that PTI had made concessions to reduce its demands in order to help the country move forward.

Qaiser claimed that the entire nation stood with PTI founder Imran Khan, and their efforts were all directed at improving Pakistan’s situation.

Asad Qaiser further emphasised that PTI’s actions were driven by a sense of responsibility toward Pakistan, especially given the current economic challenges facing the country.

He made it clear that the party was not afraid of anyone and had only lowered its demands to benefit the country. The government had promised to arrange a meeting with PTI’s founder Imran Khan, but now, according to Qaiser, various excuses are being made.

He stressed that PTI sought the rule of law in the country, with an independent judiciary, civilian supremacy, and a strong parliament. The party, according to Qaiser, was committed to ensuring that Pakistan was governed according to the will of the people.

Lastly, he pointed out that Imran Khan was not just a leader in Pakistan, but was emerging as a significant global figure. Despite the hardships he was enduring in jail, Imran Khan’s sacrifices were being made for the nation’s future.