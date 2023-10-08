Maulana Fazl assures full support with Palestinian brothers

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Sunday said that his political party was standing with our Palestinian brothers in this difficult time and urged the United Nations to fulfill and implement its resolutions of 1967 to settle down the conflict, ARY News reported.

Rehman in a statement said, Palestinian freedom fighter’s attacks on Israel were a historic success, adding that they have freed their territories from Israeli occupation. “I congratulate the Palestinian people on this landmark achievement,” he said.

He said that JUI-F has always stood by Palestinian and the recent incident has destroyed Israel’s defense system and their arrogance, and asked that Palestinian brothers respect human rights and not harm children, women and citizens. Palestinians should prove how Islam and Muslims protect human rights.

He said that a meeting of the OIC should be called and all Islamic countries should determine their position keeping in view the current critical situation.

The JUI-F Chief said that plans should be made to ensure peace in the Middle East, adding that peace cannot be established in the Middle East without recognizing Palestine and handing over their country to them.

He apprised that JUI-F will express solidarity with the people of Palestine across the country next Friday.