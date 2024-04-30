Three minor siblings burnt to death inside house

FAISALABAD: Three minor siblings were killed, while their three-year-old sister and father sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out inside their house in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident occurred in Amir Town of Faisalabad on Tuesday. The rescue sources said that the deceased minors were identified as six-month-old Amber, eight-year-old Arsalan, and six-year-old Eman.

Noor Fatima, 3, and her father Abdullah sustained burn injuries and were rushed to Allied Hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in a similar incident in Lahore four children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in January.

The rescue sources said the fire broke out in a houseroom located in the Baba Azam area of Lahore. As a result, four minor children named Noor Fatima, Eman Fatima, Ismail and Ibrahim lost their lives.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

The rescue sources said the fire erupted in a home from gas stove.

In yet another similar incident, six of a family including children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Quetta.

The rescue sources confirmed the death of six people of a family including children in Quetta’s Satelite Town due to gas leakage.

The fire erupted as the family tried to on the heater to fight cold weather but due to gas leakage the home exploded.