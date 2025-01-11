Mel Gibson’s $14.5mn home burned in Los Angeles wildfire

LOS ANGELES: American actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson’s home worth $14.5 million was gutted in the Los Angeles wildfires.

In the podcast, the Oscar-winning film star said his property in Malibu city was completely toasted.

Mel Gibson criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for the crisis, saying that “Newsom claimed he was going to take care of the forests but didn’t do anything, I think all our tax dollars probably went for Gavin’s hair gel”.

Gibson expressed worries during his visit to Austin, Texas, to appear as a guest on the podcast, saying his neighbourhood was on fire.

“It’s kind of devastating, it’s emotional, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff because it’s all in cinders”, Gibson said.

The Braveheart star said he had lived at his property for about 15 years and the homes of some of his neighbours had also been destroyed, including one belonging to actor Ed Harris.

Gibson said his family evacuated the area and is safe now.

Six simultaneous blazes that have ripped across Los Angeles County neighborhoods since Tuesday have killed at least 11 people and damaged or destroyed 10,000 structures.

The toll is expected to mount when firefighters are able to conduct house-to-house searches.

Several Hollywood celebrities have lost their properties, while officials warned more high winds could further spread the wildfires.

The Will Rogers ranch, home to the one-time vaudeville performer who rose to fame as a syndicated newspaper columnist, “cowboy philosopher,” radio personality and movie star, was gutted also by the Palisades Fire.

State parks employees were able to remove some of the cultural and historical artifacts from the Rogers home, though the 31-room ranch house and stables are gone. All that remains are two chimneys.

It is unclear whether touchstones from Rogers’ life, such as a light fixture made from a wagon wheel and a stuffed calf that a friend gave him so he could rope on rainy day, were recovered.

“When you were there, you could really feel the guy’s presence,” said Ben Yagoda, author of “Will Rogers: A Biography,” who became overcome with emotion while discussing the loss. “It was kept exactly how they had it. It’s just such a lovely location and it’s very, very peaceful.”