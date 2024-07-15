Met Office forecast another monsoon spell from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office on Monday forecast more monsoon rains in country from July 16 with occasional gaps.

Moderate monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea in the country from 16th July.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 16 to 21 and Balochistan from July 17 to 19.

Islamabad and Punjab likely to receive rainfall from July 17 to 20, the Met Office predicted.

Rain, wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh’s Karachi, Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Larkana, and Dadu districts on 18th and 19th July with occasional gaps.

Kashmir to receive rainfall from 16th to 21st July with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan from 17th to 21st July with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls may increase inflows in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir, while it may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Punjab and lower Sindh, according to Met Office.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell.