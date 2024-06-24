Military operation as necessary as it was in past: Yusuf Gilani

JHELUM: Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday backed the newly announced counterterrorism operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’, saying that military operation to combat terrorism is as necessary as it was in the past, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists here, the PPP leader expressed support for the military’s actions in Swat and Malakand, saying there was no other option.

Gilani also praised the military’s efforts in eliminating terrorism, saying that nearly two million people affected by military operations are currently living in camps.

The remarks came as opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have opposed the Opposition Azm-e-Istehkam, announced by the government to combat terrorism.

The launching of the operation was announced in a meeting of the Central Apex Committee of National Action Plan, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The prime minister approved a reinvigorated and re-energised nati­o­nal counterterrorism campaign thro­ugh the launching of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, with the consensus of all stakeholders including the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, symbolising the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Today, Yusuf Raza Gilani added that his party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has reconciled with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and their objections have been addressed.

The former prime minister also emphasised that they will join the federal cabinet after consultations with the party, and that they are working to strengthen the government to control the economic situation. He noted that all parties, including the PTI, are united on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.