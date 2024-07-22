Missing tourist reunites with family 12 days after disappearance

After going missing from Spanish island of Mallorca 12 days ago, a British visitor was ultimately discovered ‘tired and drained, but alive’, local media reported

Efforts were made to locate the 26-year-old, Ben Ross, who is thought to have experienced a mental health crisis following his theft.

Felix Robinson, Ben’ mother, had raised more than £1,000 through a GoFundMe to cover the cost of her airfare, lodging, and food as she hurried to Spain to find her son.

Ben sent his mother an email the last time she heard from him, “confirming his mental state was not in a good place,” before cutting all contact with her.

Now that he is back with his mother, she expressed her gratitude for all of the love and assistance she has gotten, saying she is “so incredibly grateful.”

“Everyone has been incredibly amazing.” We are very happy to have located him and are now concentrating on returning him to full health and safely returning home. Felix continued.