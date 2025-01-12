‘Moana 2’ to face backlash as lawsuit filed in court

Ahead of Oscar nominations, Moana 2 is facing a lawsuit for copyright as it may get a nod at the prestigious award ceremony.

According to details, the Disney film may nominated for best animated feature.

Animator Buck Woodall filed the lawsuit in federal court in California on January 10.

In this case, he claimed The Rock-led film lifted the elements from the film he wrote, Bucky.

It is not the first time Buck has sued the hit Disney franchise. He previously filed the case on the original Moana, claiming its story had been lifted from his project.

However, a ruling at the time stated he could not sue the studio because his lawsuit came too late.

“Disney’s Moana was produced in the wake of Woodall’s delivery to the Defendants of virtually all constituent parts necessary for its development and production after more than 17 years of inspiration and work on his animated film project,” the complaint noted.

Nonetheless, the sequel appeared to give Buck the latest chance to sue the franchise as he is seeking 2.5% of Moana‘s gross revenue, equaling $10 billion.