Mosquito nets worth Rs 300m ‘stolen’ from govt’s warehouse

QUETTA: In a shocking incident, mosquito nets worth Rs 300 million have been stolen from a government warehouse in Quetta, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources within the health ministry, the 368,000 stolen mosquito nets, which were donated by international donors, were meant to be distributed in three districts of Balochistan, where 1.8 million nets are still being distributed by the NGO.

The theft was discovered by an NGO, whereas the CMU team has visited Quetta to investigate the matter and an investigation is underway, sources added.

However, efforts are being made to cover up the theft, sources added.

In a separate incident, earlier thousands of metric tons of wheat vanished from Sindh government warehouses.

According to the letter, written to Secretary Food for action by District Food Controller Nowsheru Feroze, more than one lac sacks weighing 100 kg each pack and total of 13 thousand metric ton wheat worth of 7 crores has been missing from 8 warehouses.

A committee was also established to investigate the case.