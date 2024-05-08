MQM-P, PPP to table resolution against May 9 tragedy

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to table a resolution in the Sindh Assembly to condemn the May 9 tragedy, ARY News reported.

The sources said that Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi approached Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah and proposed to present a joint condemning resolution with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

According to sources, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Opposition Leader belonging to the MQM-P Ali Khurshidi will meet before the assembly session scheduled for May 9 at 2 pm to discuss the joint resolution.

The MQM-P believes that the ‘worst terrorism’ was carried out on the 9th of May 2023 and the party wants to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and the martyrs.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Asif Ali Zardari asserted that May 9, 2023 will always be remembered as a dark day in Pakistan’s history when a politically instigated mob ran amok across the country, damaging public property and military installations.

On May 9, 2023, charged mobs vandalised private and public properties including military installations following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan, which formed the basis of a severe state crackdown against him and his party.

In a statement issued on X, President Zardari strongly condemned the violence and said the unfortunate incidents severely tarnished the country’s image, which only served the interests of Pakistan’s enemies.

He termed the mob attacks as an attempt to challenge the writ of the state, undermine the rule of law and weaken the institutions.

The President said that peaceful demonstrations and constructive criticism were the essence of democracy, emphasizing that Pakistan’s Constitution enshrined the fundamental rights of assembly and expression.