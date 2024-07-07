Muharram: Over 16,000 personnel to be deployed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police has devised a special security plana including deployment of over 1600 personnel during Muharram-ul-Haram, ARY News reported.

The plan was chalked out at a high level meeting chaired by IG Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi in Islamabad today.

From 1st Muharram till 2nd Rabi-ul-Awwal, 181 processions and 965 majalis will be held in Islamabad during which over 16,000 police officials will perform security duties.

The processions will be monitored by Safe City cameras while armored vehicles will be deployed to deal with any emergency. Strict checking will be done at the entrance and exit points of the city.

All roads and streets in the route of the procession will be closed with barbed wire and special checking will be done and disposal squad will clear the route of the procession before its start.

All gatherings and processions will be video recorded by drone cameras.

Locals and non-locals will be allowed to enter the procession after thorough search. Entry of vehicles and motorcycles will be completely prohibited in the procession.

People joining the processions and majalis will be checked by metal detector while walk-through gates will also be installed at entrances and exits.

Earlier, the police also held meetings with scholars of different schools of thought, members of the peace committee and intellectuals before the meeting.