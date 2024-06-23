Multan: Father sets himself on fire seeking justice for daughter

MULTAN: A tragic incident unfolded as a father set himself on fire in Multan after his daughter failed to get justice, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The man, Mohammad Sajjad, was transferred to the Burns Unit in Multan with over 40 percent of his body suffering from burns.

A year ago, Sajjad’s daughter was allegedly raped, and despite registering an FIR, the family claims that the police failed to take any action against the accused.

Frustrated with the police’s inaction and behavior, Sajjad set himself on fire.

Earlier, a girl was allegedly raped by a man she met on a matrimonial app in Lahore, police said on Thursday.

As per details, the woman was ‘raped’ by a doctor in the area of Nawab Town in Lahore.

A case has been registered against the accused in Nawab Town police station, investigation is ongoing, police.

The ‘rape-victim’ girl in her statement in FIR said that she met the doctor on the app related to marriage and met with him at the hospital’s cafe.

“The doctor reportedly forcefully took the girl with him and raped her,” the FIR further said.

According to police, the victim girl’s medical treatment is going on, and the accused will also be arrested soon.