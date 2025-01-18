NADRA set to launch Biker Service in Sindh on THIS date

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is set to launch a “NADRA Biker Service” allowing residents of Karachi and other parts of Sindh to apply for their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) from the comfort of their own homes.

The NADRA Biker Service will enable citizens to apply for new CNICs, renewals, and modifications without having to physically visit a NADRA office. The citizens can also book a rider under the NADRA Biker Service to get B-forms of their children while staying at home.

This service will be available in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas, with three motorcycles allocated for Karachi and one each for Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas. The service was initially available in Punjab but now the same has been expanded to Sindh.

Fee for NADRA Biker Service

To avail this service, citizens will need to pay additional fee of Rs. 1,000 for biker service other than the amount for issuance of new or renewed CNIC.

The service is expected to start in the Karachi region on January 20.

The applicants won’t need to visit the NADRA office as the CNIC or B-form will be sent right to their home when it’s ready.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the NADRA is set to launch a new mobile app as Pak ID web portal will be permanently shutdown.

Mohsin Naqvi said a decision has been made to launch the NADRA mobile app to replace the website in order provider better and secure facilities to people.

Naqvi explained that citizens, especially Pakistanis living abroad, faced difficulties in using the website, particularly when uploading fingerprints and required documents.

He also highlighted that fraudulent elements were involved in assisting with the creation of fake identity documents through counterfeit websites, and attempts were being made to misuse citizens’ personal information.