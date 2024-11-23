NADRA showcases biometric solutions at IDEAS 2024

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced its advanced biometric innovations during its maiden appearance at the IDEAS 2024 in Karachi.

During the exhibition, the NADRA displayed featured ‘state-of-the-art’ biometrics registration and verification devices, which have been locally assembled through joint development efforts of NADRA Technologies Limited and National Radio and Telecom Corporation، a press statement issued here read.

The authority added that these devices include locally assembled all-in-one handheld biometric tablet, mobile enrollment kits, self-enrollment kiosks and a contactless iris camera.

“These devices have been designed to support modern national ID systems, enhance border control mechanisms, and streamline public service delivery, with a focus on usability, security, durability and affordability.”

According to NADRA, the devices attracted immense interest from both international and domestic delegates.

Earlier, Haider Battle Tank, equipped with advanced features, was showcased at the four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 held in the port city of Karachi.

The HAIDER tank is being highlighted as a representation of advancing defense capabilities and technological know-how, aiming to transform modern armored warfare. This heavily fortified combat vehicle measures 33.1 feet in length, 11.2 feet in width, and 7.5 feet in height.

The HAIDER Tank is engineered to traverse both challenging landscapes and city settings, powered by a strong turbocharged engine that enables speeds of up to 70 km per hour.

It is built for prolonged missions, capable of operating for extended periods without the necessity for frequent refueling. Its state-of-the-art systems, along with next-generation fire control and targeting capabilities, render it a formidable asset in combat situations.

The evolution of modern warfare underscores the enhanced capabilities of the defense sector, marking a significant advancement in domestic military manufacturing and demonstrating HIT’s prowess in fulfilling contemporary conflict demands with innovative technology.