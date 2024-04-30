Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case takes new turn

KARACHI: Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case on Tuesday took a new turn after an eye witness disowned his statement, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was held at an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in which former SHO Amanullah Marwat, Shoaib Shooter and others were presented before the court.

During the hearing, the case took a new turn as key witnesses and eyewitnesses Head Constable Raja Jahangir deviated from his earlier statements and denied recognizing the 7 accused.

Witness Raja Jahangir stated in his testimony that he was forced to give a false statement, and under pressure from higher authorities, he signed the police-written statement.

Upon the witness’s deviation, the prosecution requested to retract the witness’s name from the case.

