Naveed Akram Cheema set to get key post in PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Naveed Akram Cheema as the team manager ahead of the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Cheema served as the team manager on the tour of Australia and New Zealand from December 2023 to January 2024.

However, following the twin tours, he was replaced by Mansoor Rana as the team manager, while Wahab Riaz was appointed as the senior team manager for the series.

Following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Wahab and Mansoor were relieved of their managerial duties due to their reported failure to maintain discipline within the team.

Naveed Akram Cheema is set to resume his role as the new manager of the Pakistan cricket team, specifically to enforce strict discipline measures.

Reports suggest that PCB will announce the team management for the Bangladesh series in the next couple of days.

The upcoming series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first Test commencing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 21-25 August.

The second Test match will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.