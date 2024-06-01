NEPRA limits bill-installment option for power consumers

ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, the electricity consumers who were previously allowed to pay their bills on installments are now facing a setback, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources close to the development, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has implemented strict measures, limiting the option for installment payments to once a year.

Sources reveal that NEPRA has revised its Consumer Service Manual, instructing all electricity companies to adhere to the new regulations.

Under these directives, consumers will only be allowed to avail installment plans for their electricity bills once in 12 months.

Additionally, NEPRA has instructed that in cases where installments are permitted, a revised computerized bill must be issued.

Furthermore, NEPRA has instructed electricity providers not to extend due dates in the event of public holidays falling on the deadline.

Late payment surcharges are to be imposed for bills not paid due to public holidays.