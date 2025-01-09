New BCCI secretary ordered to drop Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

India’s crushing defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, marking their sixth loss in eight matches, has ignited a heated debate on the future of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The issue is expected to dominate discussions at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Special General Meeting on Sunday.

Newly appointed BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has reportedly been instructed to deliver a “strict message” to Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar about taking decisive steps toward rejuvenating the team, including potentially phasing out Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Both players were under scrutiny even before the Australia tour, labeled as a crucial test for their careers. While Kohli briefly regained form with a century in Perth, he managed just 90 runs across the remaining innings without a fifty. Rohit’s performance was even more concerning, scoring only 31 runs in five innings at a paltry average of 6.2, before withdrawing from the series decider in Sydney.

Since September, Rohit has averaged just over 10 in Test cricket, amassing 164 runs in eight matches. This dismal run of form has led to growing calls for a revamp of the Test side.

With the ICC Champions Trophy around the corner and India required to submit their provisional squad by January 12, focus is shifting to the white-ball format. However, the ongoing speculation about the futures of Kohli and Rohit—particularly after Rohit clarified he has no immediate retirement plans—has reportedly made the board appear indecisive.

A former BCCI official told Dainik Jagran that the board must demonstrate stronger leadership to ensure no player considers himself bigger than the game. “BCCI has to run cricket in the country, and it should also be seen running it. Now there is a need to give such a strong message that no player should consider himself bigger than the game,” the official remarked.

The official also hinted at the need for a complete overhaul, urging the selection committee to make bold decisions about rebuilding the Test team.

India’s next Test match is scheduled for late June during their tour of England, providing the BCCI and selectors with time to deliberate on these critical decisions.

The outcome of the upcoming Champions Trophy squad announcement and the Special General Meeting could set the tone for India’s cricketing future.