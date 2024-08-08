New verification app introduced for citizens of Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant development, the citizens of Karachi now take benefit from the new verification application to apply for and receive arms licenses and airport entry passes online, ARY News reported on Thursday.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon inaugurated a new verification app during his visit to the Special Branch Sindh. The app will enable citizens to apply for and receive arms licenses and airport entry passes from the comfort of their homes.

During a detailed briefing, DIG Special Branch highlighted the department’s achievements, noting a marked reduction in street crimes compared to the previous year.

The briefing credited effective intelligence efforts for the decrease in organized crime and smuggling, and the Special Branch’s reports have led to the arrest of several scrap dealers involved in illegal activities.

IG Sindh emphasized the importance of establishing a digital data bank against criminals to enhance law enforcement’s efficiency. He also stressed the need to reorganize the department to meet modern requirements, ensuring that the Special Branch remains at the forefront of combating crime in Sindh.

This new app is part of a broader initiative to streamline processes and improve accessibility for the public, reflecting the Sindh Police’s commitment to leveraging technology for better service delivery.