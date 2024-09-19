No plans for Shehbaz-Modi meeting on UNGA sidelines: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Friday that there is no possibility of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the UN General Assembly.

She made these remarks in a weekly news briefing here Thursday.

The spokesperson further described the election exercise in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as farcical, reminding India that given the internationally recognized disputed status of IIOJK, any so called elections conducted in pursuance of the Indian constitution carries no legal value in the eyes of international law.

She said the relevant UN Security Council resolutions clearly state that final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be made in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people expressed through a UN supervised plebiscite.

Any other process, cannot, therefore, serve as a substitute to the grant of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

“These claims are unfounded and based on falsehoods,” she added.