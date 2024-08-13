web analytics
Cambridge announces O/A level results 2024; check your grades here

Cambridge International Education Tuesday announced the results for the IGCSE, International AS and O/A-level exams.

This year, over 1.6 million entries were recorded for the Cambridge exams in Pakistan, marking a 9% increase compared to the previous year, according to an official statement.

More than 226,000 students took the Cambridge O Levels and IGCSEs, while over 125,000 appeared for the Cambridge International AS and A Levels.

READ: British Council announces date for Cambridge exams across Pakistan

Students can access their results by visiting the official Cambridge International website.

The country director for Cambridge in Pakistan, Uzma Yousuf, commended the students for their dedication and hard work. “Congratulations to all the students for their hard work and perseverance in these challenging times,” she stated.

