Oil tankers association decides against strike on July 5

KARACHI: Chairman All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners’ Association Shams Shahwani on Wednesday said they are not going for a strike on July 5.

In a statement, the oil tankers association denied rumours of a strike on July 5 and added supply of fuel will continue on July 5. “We cannot think of a strike in the present crunch situation of Pakistan.”

Shams Shahwani said stand firm and united with the state institutions and demanded security for the fuel supply.

Earlier, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers declared a nationwide strike of petrol pumps on July 05, in protest against the government’s imposition of a 0.5 percent advance tax in the latest budget.

The Petroleum Dealers Association demands the federal government to immediate withdraw the advance tax, warning that its implementation will destroy the petrol pump business.

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, expressed grave concerns about the latest tax imposition, stating that petrol pumps are already operating on minimal profit margins amidst the soaring inflation.

He mentioned that despite meeting with the Finance Minister, they received no satisfactory responses to their concerns.

He stressed that the advance income tax must be abolished within four days to prevent the strike.