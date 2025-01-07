Oman launches three e-services to encourage businesses

In collaboration with Muscat Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion inaugurated the “Lease Contracts Service” through the Oman Business Platform.

According to the Times of Oman, the Ministry also introduced the Financial Reports Service and the Interactive Guide Service for trade names on the platform.

The primary objective of these initiatives is to streamline business operations and motivate investors to launch projects that bolster the national economy and stimulate economic activity.

This initiative, executed in partnership with relevant governmental and private entities, aims to enhance the business environment and implement best international practices.

The event was held with the support of Sayyid Saud Hilal Al Busaidi, the Governor of Muscat. His involvement not only lent credibility to the occasion but also highlighted the importance of community engagement and leadership in fostering local initiatives

Dr. Saleh Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, emphasized that the introduction of these new services aligns with efforts to realize a comprehensive digital transformation initiative.

He noted that the Oman Business Platform is connected to 48 government institutions, with 32 facilitating data exchange and 14 involved in licensing processes.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, remarked that these new services represent a significant advancement in promoting innovation and digitization within Oman’s business landscape.

