One Direction star Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony

British singer and former One Direction star Liam Payne was found dead outside a Buenos Aires hotel, following a tragic fall from his room’s balcony.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by foreign media, Liam Payne, 31, fell from his third-floor room’s balcony of Casa Sur Hotel, located in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentinian capital on Wednesday, the police said.

The singer suffered ‘extremely serious injuries’ and died on the spot, confirmed the medics.

In a statement, the capital police said that they were informed by a hotel worker about an ‘aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol’, however, upon reaching the scene, the officials and hotel manager heard a loud noise and found the dead body of Payne in the courtyard, who reportedly ‘had thrown himself from the balcony of his room’.

Emergency responders removed the body from the hotel to take to the morgue.

Neither representatives nor record labels of the former ‘One Direction’ singer were available to comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

It is worth noting here that Payne had been quite vocal about his struggle with alcoholism. Last year in July, he posted a video on his YouTube channel, informing his fans that he had been sober for six months at that point, after receiving treatment.

The untimely demise of the former boy band member has sent shockwaves across the music industry and many turned to social media platforms, to express their grief and share their condolences to the grieving family.

Payne is survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, as well as two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola. He also had a son named Bear, with his former partner, British singer and TV personality, Cheryl.

Also Read: Country star, actor Kris Kristofferson dead at 88