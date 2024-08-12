A Pakistan First: Secure Construction-Linked Property Payment Plan in DHA Islamabad

Islamabad — One Homes, a leading British investment group that builds tailor-made luxury properties for overseas Pakistanis has announced another Pakistan first: the first-ever construction-linked payment plan.

The construction-linked payment plan addresses the specific pain points of overseas Pakistani property investors, providing greater transparency and security. By implementing these measures, One Homes plans to empower clients to confidently make property investments in their Motherland, assuring their financial interests are protected.

On this occasion, Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer of One Homes, commented on the new offering and its purpose, “We understand the hesitation many overseas buyers experience when purchasing property in Pakistan. Over the years, our sole focus and our company ethos have been to cater to their requirements, from our five-star branded hotel apartments in Islamabad to our luxurious resort-style destinations.”

He added, “The introduction of Pakistan’s first construction-linked payment plan is a testament to our commitment to providing safe and secure property investment in Pakistan. This latest initiative is meant to create a trustworthy environment where investors feel their financial interests are secure as they establish a deeper connection with their Motherland.”

Another feature of the smart homes tailor-made for overseas buyers is the single suites with ensuite bedrooms and multifunctional spaces, catering to the dynamic needs of modern families. Both features are industry firsts in Pakistan’s property market, offering overseas investors upscale properties that combine the charm of Pakistan with contemporary facilities.

Located in DHA Phase 3 an area which is benefitting from major infrastructure investments including the Islamabad Expressway and DHA interchange that have halved travel times to the city centre. Property prices in the area have increased by over 153.87% in the last 4 years according to official data released.

The development is adjacent to the newly established Roots Ivy International University and minutes away from the soon-to-be-opened Dolmen Mall City, Pakistan’s premier shopping destination, and a championship golf course. Along with that, it is bordered by the Takht Pari National Forest, giving it a touch of natural beauty and tranquillity.

One Homes is committed to upholding international standards in services, amenities, and living, a hallmark across their projects. They each feature state-of-the-art fitness centres, infinity pools, and bespoke concierge services.

With projects valued at $435 million in Pakistan, including developments like One Canal Road in Lahore and the recently launched Amaya Panoramas in Islamabad, One Homes is poised to put Pakistan’s real estate on the map.